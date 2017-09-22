FIR lodged against woman who duped people in the name of Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar is disturbed by the fact that someone was actually cheating people by using her name. Lata Mangeshkar is disturbed by the fact that someone was actually cheating people by using her name.

The Nightingale of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar is really sad that someone actually used her name to dupe people in Mumbai.

According to reports, a woman named Revati Khare, a resident of Mumbai suburb Nallasopara, has been duping people by collecting donations in Lata Mangeshkar’s name. The woman would also meet a lot of people at different events in the city. She would boast about her connections with the Bharat Ratna awardee, and would promise them that she can get Mangeshkar to sing for them on various occasions.

When we tried to get in touch with the legendary singer, her niece Rachna confirmed the news and also told us that they have filed a FIR against Revati Khare.

She said, “Taai (Lata Mangeshkar is lovingly called Taai) was really disturbed by the fact that someone was actually cheating by using her name. She is feeling very bad that innocent people had to suffer. She was not angry, but sad. So, she asked us to file a complaint with the police so those innocent people who had to suffer can get justice. So we have lodged a FIR at Gamdevi Police station in Mumbai.”

A FIR and a case against Revati Khare under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471(using genuine as forged) of the Indian Penal Code have been lodged at the Gamdevi Police station in Mumbai.

The police have not made an arrest in this case yet, but they are trying to find out how many people were cheated by this woman. Khare is absconding right now, and the police are on the lookout for her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd