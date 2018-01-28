FIR against Ram Gopal Varma as his film on porn star releases

Ram Gopal Verma (Facebook) Ram Gopal Verma (Facebook)

Amid protests both online and on the streets by women’s groups and activists, and an FIR registered against the filmmaker for “publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form” in Hyderabad, Ram Gopal Varma’s God, Sex and Truth, a short film with American porn star Mia Malkova, released on the Internet Friday.

“Due to the unexpected, tremendous traffic for God, Sex and Truth, the server crashed and US producers are working on modifying, upgrading,’’ Varma tweeted Friday . On Saturday, he tweeted that that US producers has informed him that the film has been moved to another website. “It’s Live, Up & Running With Full BandWith This Time,” he posted, giving links to the website and the video-on-demand site.

Stating that he was undaunted by the protests and the FIR against him by social and cultural activist R Devi at Hyderabad Police’s Central Crime Station (CCS), Varma stated, “Let them watch the film first, and then talk. Many women who watched the film today morning are appreciating it.”

R Devi has accused Varma of allegedly making personal comments against her during a debate on a news channel.

The police said they will take legal opinion and conduct probe before further action.

