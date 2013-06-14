Filmy Friday: Fukrey vs Ankur Arora Murder Case

Bollywood this week is mellowed down with the only releases being Fukrey and Ankur Arora Murder Case. Both films have had low-key promotions and don’t boast of an A-list star cast.

Set against the backdrop of college,Fukrey is about bonding between friends with Pulkit Samrat,Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye actor Manjot Singh,Ali Fazal of 3 Idiots fame,Gangs of Wasseypur actress Richa Chadda,Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand in the lead roles.

Fukrey,which is produced by Farhan Akhtars Excel Entertainment banner,is helmed by Teen Thay Bhai director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Fukreys music has not made its mark yet. However,Sona Mohapatra’s Ambarsariya has been quite popular since its release.

From the first promos Fukrey looks promising with group of friends finding ways of may quick money when things get chaotic. But will the fresh faces add to novelty to the plot?

The other release Ankur Arora Murder Case,is a medical thriller film directed by Suhail Tatari and written by Vikram Bhatt. The film takes up a disturbing issue of death during surgery and is based on a real-life incident where a boy dies on the operation table due to medical negligence. The star cast include Kay Kay Menon,Tisca Chopra,Vishakha Singh and Arjun Mathur.

With Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani going strong even in its second week will Fukrey and Ankur Arora Murder Case stand a chance and make its mark on Box Office?

Watch this space for Shubra Guptas review.

