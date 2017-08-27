Ayushmann Khurrana: Films should raise adult issues with innocence

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is based on the problem of erectile dysfunction. Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is based on the problem of erectile dysfunction.

After charming the audience as a sperm donor in his debut Vicky Donor, Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film is on the subject of erectile dysfunction, and the actor says adult issues should be dealt with innocence to avoid vulgarity. RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a love story of a young couple, Ayushmann and Bhumi Pednekar, whose parents come to know about the protagonist’s erectile dysfunction.

In an interview, Ayushmann says, “I had asked Shoojit Sircar (director of Vicky Donor), ‘Why did you choose me for the role of a sperm donor’? He said he wanted somebody who has a clean image and looks innocent. If that innocence is taken out of the subject then it may become cheap.”

The actor says Shubh Mangal Saavdhan also required an innocent and a lovable person to play the character. “Bhumi and I had to bring that innocence in our chemistry to deal with the subject. With this subject, innocence will work otherwise it won’t work,” he adds. On his experience of re-teaming with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi, Ayushmann says, “It’s great to be working with someone who is a friend, but you have to be good actors as well. I am glad people like our pairing onscreen.”

The actor says he was not surprised when the makers approached him to play ‘Mudit’ in the film. “It was very ironical when I got to know the subject, I felt life has come a full circle from a sperm donor to erectile dysfunction. This kind of film is required in today’s day and age. People are patriarchal, they don’t talk about problems and it’s sad.” Ayushmann says the movie wants to spread the message that, “We can’t brush this problem under the carpet, we have to be open up and talk about it.”

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan releases on September 1. Ayushmann’s last release Bareilly Ki Barfi has been getting rave reviews both from the critics and audience, and he says he was hopeful that people would like it.

