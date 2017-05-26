Films are my current focus, says Sweetie weds NRI actor Zoya Afroz

Zoya Afroz in a still from Sweetie Weds NRI with Himansh Kohli. Zoya Afroz in a still from Sweetie Weds NRI with Himansh Kohli.

After making it big in both films and TV shows as a child artiste, Zoya Afroz made her silver screen debut as an adult with The Xpose in 2014. However, the actress says she is not keen on reappearing on the small screen again right now as her focus is currently on doing movies. Zoya, who ventured into acting at the age of 9, has appeared in films like Hum Saath Saath Hain and Kuch Naa Kaho. Her TV credits include Son Pari.

“A lot is happening on TV. One of my close friends who works in the industry keeps asking me to take up a good role. The shows, concepts and the budgets of TV shows today are only increasing,” Zoya told IANS in an email interview. “It reaches to a much higher audience base as well, but films are my current focus. So, when the time is right everything will fall into place,” she added. Zoya, who is now gearing up for her forthcoming film “Sweetiee Weds NRI”, says the experience that she has gained as a child artiste has “allowed me to grow”.

“I’ve sharpened my acting skills. You have to know that this is all I know how to do and I’ve been at it since I was 9. I am still learning, but I’ve never been more confident. There are a lot of good opportunities coming my way. And that’s the best part,” she said.Asked why she took three years to do her second film after “The Expose”, Zoya said: “Food! Eating has kept me busy. I’ve had a lot of good work come my way. Been busy with shoots, modelling projects etc. Been working on an international project as well.”

Talking about her role in “Sweetiee Weds NRI”, Zoya said: “Sweetiee is me in many ways. I wanted to do something fun and take a light character. A lot of the movie relies on this character and the chemistry I share with Himansh Kohli.”

Directed by Hasnain Hyderabadwala, Sweetiee Weds NRI is slated to release on June 2.

