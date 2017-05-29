Filmmakers should portray the way world is operating: Avinash Das

Avinash Das’s movie Anaarkali of Aarah released earlier this year. Avinash Das’s movie Anaarkali of Aarah released earlier this year.

Filmmaker Avinash Das, who in Anaarkali of Aarah showcased the plight of a village dancer who is harassed by a local politician and is ridiculed by the police, says directors should expose the way society is operating in reality.

Das ventured into Bollywood with Anaarkali of Aarah, which released earlier this year and featured Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Asked the point of making social issue-based films, Das told IANS: “We focus on our stories. We try to show how the world is operating… Many people do not know that there are a lot of such people co-existing, who face such cruelties, who inflict such pain….

“In Haryana, for instance, singer Sapna Chaudhry attempted suicide, many singers have been shot… Our film too has a reference to a shooting of a singer. So, we should portray the way the world is and how society is operating at the moment,” added Das on the sidelines of the Habitat Film Festival which was held here from May 19 to May 28.

Das believes that if the viewer of the film feels ashamed of what is being shown on the screen then the “aim of the narrative has been achieved”.

“If you as a viewer, feel ashamed of the story that is being shown, half the battle is won, the aim of the narrative is achieved. However, on the same front, you don’t need to get into the story as to bring about ‘kranti’ (revolution)… or think that people will learn from your film,” Das said.

“The world will change because nothing like that is going to happen. Many good books have been written and you can see where the world is today,” said the former journalist, who also worked on shows and documentaries like Satyamev Jayate and The Battle of Banaras.

