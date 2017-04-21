Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury say films based on environmental causes shouldn’t sound preachy

Directors Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury talk about water conservation and the right medium to raise awareness. Directors Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury talk about water conservation and the right medium to raise awareness.

Ace filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury have made short films on water conservation which is set to release online soon. “Short films are the most impactful, and reach a global audience,” said Hansal Mehta at an event in Mumbai. And Imtiaz Ali, one of the most revered filmmakers said, “These (environmental) causes are much more mainstream than the films we make. If we can work towards these causes through our medium of film, nothing like it. But, these films should not sound boring, it should feel like you are called in a school and given a lesson. We can pass this message through the medium of entertainment itself.”

Speaking about his short film for Earth day, the Rockstar director said, “The film I have made is about sustainability,” and explained that it is about a village which has taken up the responsibility of managing their own problems and bringing solutions without falling back on others or the government. If they have a water problem, they work on it as if their image was at stake. These people make a water management plant all by themselves. It revolves around a female protagonist and how she takes up as a responsibility. Imtiaz then stressed on the fact that there has to be a certain kind of responsibility in the films made nowadays, and would like to talk about environmental issues in one way or the other in his ‘mainstream’ films.

Also present at the event, Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has made a film inspired by the stories his grandma used to tell him when he was a kid. On his film, he says, “In the film, one of the kid’s grandma passed away a year back and comes back to them in the form of a bird, and the bird is so responsible. It puts a drop of water in the painting where there is no sign of rain, and then the painting starts changing. It is very important to make our storytelling very entertaining so the people understand and become aware of what we are doing.”

Hansal Mehta who is known to make films that are path breaking has his son following the same path. Jai Mehta has directed a film written by Hansal. The Citylights director said, “The film’s name is Panipath and it is set in an urban background. It talks about how the wastage of water in everyday chores can be reduced. It is a heartening water tragedy. I feel proud that my son has made a debut with this film.”

