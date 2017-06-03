Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to receive Bharat Gaurav Award by NRI community of US

Madhur Bhandarkar feels proud to be honoured with the Bharat Gaurav Award. Madhur Bhandarkar feels proud to be honoured with the Bharat Gaurav Award.

Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his path-breaking films was honoured with the Padma Shri award by the Government of India last year. The filmmaker already has the National Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Director for Page 3 and Traffic Signal respectively. Now, the ace director is being conferred with the Bharat Gaurav Award on June 9 at the United Nations Hall, New York.

Bhandarkar who started his career with Trishakti later on directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has however experienced some serious lows when it comes to the films he directed recently like Calendar Girls, but he now has a reason to celebrate. The 48 year old will be conferred with Bharat Gaurav Award along with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Late Kalpana Chawla, Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak (who is behind Shulabh Shauchalayas in the country), Acharya Lokesh Muni and few others prominent personalities on June 9, 2017.

Bhandarkar on getting the award said, “I am honoured. As an Indian it makes me proud and humble.” Bharat Gaurav Awards are a set of awards given out by the Non Residential Indian (NRI) community of USA. The community chooses various personalities from around the world and felicitates them for their contributions. Last year Neerja Bhanot was awarded posthumously after the movie Neerja was released.

Bhandarkar is known for his movies which reflect the reality of the world. His films like Page 3, Chandni Bar, Page 3, Corporate, Satta and Fashion were critically acclaimed but his recent film Calendar Girls was a flop. However, the director is back with an impressive project, Indu Sarkar. This Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer film is set in the period of emergency in India and will release on July 28, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd