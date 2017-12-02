Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Winners list

Bollywood celebrities were dressed in their finest at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. Bollywood celebrities were dressed in their finest at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.

The glamour and style of Bollywood celebrities was at its peak on Friday at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. The awards acknowledged the most stylish Bollywood celebrities and everyone from Rekha, Sridevi to Kriti Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha graced the event in their most stylish avatar. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and made it a special event. Neha Dhupia was the host at the event that was also attended by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Here is the winner’s list at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.

The ‘Emerging Face of Fashion’ award was won by Bhumi Pednekar.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt took home the Best Dressed (Female) award.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Best Dressed (Male) award went to Varun Dhawan.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez collected the Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) award.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award was won by Ayushmann Khurrana.

(Photo credit: Instagram) (Photo credit: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha was awarded the Fashion Reinvention Of The Year trophy.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra picked up the Most Stylish Designer award.

Manish Malhotra Manish Malhotra

The ever-stylish Karan Johar received the Style and Substance Icon award.

(Photo credit: Instagram) (Photo credit: Instagram)

The Reliance Digital Presents Digital Style Icon and the Most Stylish Star (Female) award was won by Sonam Kapoor.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Most Stylish (Male) award went to Shahid Kapoor.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Future of fashion (Female) award was given to Kriti Sanon.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And Sushant Singh Rajput collected the Future of fashion (Male) award.

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput

Katrina Kaif deserved the Trailblazer Of The Year award.

(Photo credit: Instagram) (Photo credit: Instagram)

The uber stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan picked up the Trendsetter Of The Year award.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Sridevi was honoured with Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female).

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan, who could not attend the ceremony, won the Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male).

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan was given the Most Glamorous Star (Male) award.

(Photo credit: Varinder Chawla) (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Most Glamorous Star (Female) award went to Deepika Padukone.

(Photo credit: Instagram) (Photo credit: Instagram)

The star studded event had Bollywood put its best foot forward.

