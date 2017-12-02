Top Stories

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Winners list

At the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017, Bollywood celebrities put their most fashionable foot forward. Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and many others graced the event.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 2, 2017 10:55 am
Bollywood celebrities were dressed in their finest at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.
Related News

The glamour and style of Bollywood celebrities was at its peak on Friday at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. The awards acknowledged the most stylish Bollywood celebrities and everyone from Rekha, Sridevi to Kriti Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha graced the event in their most stylish avatar. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and made it a special event. Neha Dhupia was the host at the event that was also attended by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

Here is the winner’s list at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.

The ‘Emerging Face of Fashion’ award was won by Bhumi Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt took home the Best Dressed (Female) award.

alia bhatt at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Best Dressed (Male) award went to Varun Dhawan.

varun dhawan at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez collected the Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) award.

Jacqueline Fernandez at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award was won by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann Khurrana at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha was awarded the Fashion Reinvention Of The Year trophy.

sonakshi sinha at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Manish Malhotra picked up the Most Stylish Designer award.

Manish Malhotra Manish Malhotra

The ever-stylish Karan Johar received the Style and Substance Icon award.

karan johar at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Instagram)

The Reliance Digital Presents Digital Style Icon and the Most Stylish Star (Female) award was won by Sonam Kapoor.

sonam kapoor at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Most Stylish (Male) award went to Shahid Kapoor.

shahid kapoor at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Future of fashion (Female) award was given to Kriti Sanon.

kriti sanon at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And Sushant Singh Rajput collected the Future of fashion (Male) award.

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput

Katrina Kaif deserved the Trailblazer Of The Year award.

katrina kaif at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Instagram)

The uber stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan picked up the Trendsetter Of The Year award.

kareena kapoor khan at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Veteran actor Sridevi was honoured with Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female).

sridevi at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Amitabh Bachchan, who could not attend the ceremony, won the Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male).

amitabh bachchan met with a car accident in kolkata Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan was given the Most Glamorous Star (Male) award.

hrithik roshan at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

And the Most Glamorous Star (Female) award went to Deepika Padukone.

deepika padukone at filmfare glamour and style awards (Photo credit: Instagram)

The star studded event had Bollywood put its best foot forward.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 02: Latest News