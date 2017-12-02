Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Winners list

The glamour and style of Bollywood celebrities was at its peak on Friday at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. The awards acknowledged the most stylish Bollywood celebrities and everyone from Rekha, Sridevi to Kriti Sanon and Sonakshi Sinha graced the event in their most stylish avatar. Celebrities put their best fashion foot forward and made it a special event. Neha Dhupia was the host at the event that was also attended by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.
Here is the winner’s list at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017.
The ‘Emerging Face of Fashion’ award was won by Bhumi Pednekar.
Alia Bhatt took home the Best Dressed (Female) award.
And the Best Dressed (Male) award went to Varun Dhawan.
Jacqueline Fernandez collected the Hotstepper Of The Year (Female) award.
And the Hotstepper Of The Year (Male) award was won by Ayushmann Khurrana.
Sonakshi Sinha was awarded the Fashion Reinvention Of The Year trophy.
Manish Malhotra picked up the Most Stylish Designer award.
The ever-stylish Karan Johar received the Style and Substance Icon award.
The Reliance Digital Presents Digital Style Icon and the Most Stylish Star (Female) award was won by Sonam Kapoor.
And the Most Stylish (Male) award went to Shahid Kapoor.
Future of fashion (Female) award was given to Kriti Sanon.
And Sushant Singh Rajput collected the Future of fashion (Male) award.
Katrina Kaif deserved the Trailblazer Of The Year award.
The uber stylish Kareena Kapoor Khan picked up the Trendsetter Of The Year award.
Veteran actor Sridevi was honoured with Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Female).
Amitabh Bachchan, who could not attend the ceremony, won the Timeless Glamour and Style Icon (Male).
Hrithik Roshan was given the Most Glamorous Star (Male) award.
And the Most Glamorous Star (Female) award went to Deepika Padukone.
The star studded event had Bollywood put its best foot forward.
