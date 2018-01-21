Filmfare Awards 2018 winners list: Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan win big

Here is the complete list of winners at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. Here is the complete list of winners at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018.

It was a celebration night for Bollywood biggies of the best works from the year 2017. The much awaited 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018 took place on January 20 at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. The starry night was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan while his friend and ace director Karan Johar provided him some company on the stage.

While there were multiple pictures and videos from the event all over social media, we are here to serve you with the list of winners from this award night. At Filmfare Awards 2018, Hindi Medium bagged the Best Film while the Best actor awards were won by Irrfan Khan (Hindi Medium) and Vidya Balan (Tumhari Sulu).

Here is the complete list of winners at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018:

Best Film- Hindi Medium

Best Film (Critics)- Newton

Best Director- Ashwini Iyer Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)- Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)- Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly ki Barfi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)- Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor Critics (Male)- Rajkummar Rao for Trapped

Best Actor Critics (Female)- Zaira Wasim for Secret Superstar

Best Debut Director- Konkona Sen Sharma for A Death In The Gunj

Best Music Album- Jagga Jasoos

Best Lyrics- Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ullu Ka Patha (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Playback Singer (Male)- Arijit Singh for Roke Na Ruke Naina( Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer (female)- Meghna Mishra for Nachdi Phira (Secret Superstar)

Lifetime Achievement Award- Mala Sinha & Bappi Lahiri

Best Original Story- Amit Masurkar for Newton

Best Dialogue- Hitesh Kewalya for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Screenplay- Shubhashish Bhutiani for Mukti Bhawan

Best Action- Tom Struthers for Tiger Zinda Hai

Best Background Score- Pritam for Jagga Jasoos

Best Production Design- Parul Sondh for Daddy

Best Costume- Rohit chaturvedi for A Death In The Gunj

Best Sound design- Anish John for Trapped

Best editing- Nitin Baid for Trapped

Best Choreography- Vijay Ganguly & Ruel Dausan Varindiani for Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)

Best Cinematography- Sirsha Ray for A Death In The Gunj

We congratulate all the winners at Filmfare Awards 2018.

