Filmfare Awards 2018 was a memorable occasion for Irrfan Khan as he thanked his fans on Twitter

At the recent and the much awaited Filmfare Awards 2018, Irrfan Khan won the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for his performance in Hindi Medium. The film also won the Best Film award. This acknowledgement made the actor really happy and thus he took to Twitter to share his happiness.

Irrfan tweeted, “The journey of #HindiMedium has been testament to celebration of a story that is told from the heart, of good content and most of all the want and sincerity to inculcate and encourage change. (1/2).” In his next tweet, the actor wrote, “Thank you to @filmfare and our audience who have been part of my journey and also for giving this movie the adulation it has got! congratulations to the entire team! (2/2) #JioFilmFareAwards.”

In a recent interview, the actor who has won many popular awards for Hindi Medium shared, “Hindi Medium has been able to crack the magic of marrying content with popularity. I am happy that the bridge has been crossed from ‘critic’ to ‘popular’ on my own terms. I didn’t have to go the so-called massy route.” He had also shared that, “For Hindi Medium, the entire effort went into making an aspirational but fantastic story into a relatable tale.”

The journey of #HindiMedium has been testament to celebration of a story that is told from the heart, of good content and most of all the want and sincerity to inculcate and encourage change. (1/2) — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 21, 2018

Thank you to @filmfare and our audience who have been part of my journey and also for giving this movie the adulation it has got! congratulations to the entire team! (2/2) #JioFilmFareAwards — Irrfan (@irrfank) January 21, 2018

Divya Khosla Kumar also tweeted, “Best Film HINDI MEDIUM #filmfareawards2018 @filmfare 👏🏻 time to celebrate🎉🌈 @TSeries @MaddockFilms @irrfank #thankyouforthelove ❤️ #jiofilmfareawards #Filmfare2018 #bhushankumar #divyakhoslakumar.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who won the Best Director award at for her film Bareilly Ki Barfi at Filmfare Awards 2018 also shared a thank you note. “Thank-you @filmfare 4 bestowing me with debut best director award in 2016 for #nilbatteysannata & this year for the best director (popular) #bareillykibarfi This truly means a lot in my journey to create & keep dreaming. Rest is destiny. Gratitude for the faith & blessings😃🙏🏾,” tweeted the director.

Thank-you @filmfare 4 bestowing me with debut best director award in 2016 for #nilbatteysannata & this year for the best director (popular) #bareillykibarfi This truly means a lot in my journey to create & keep dreaming. Rest is destiny. Gratitude for the faith & blessings😃🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8zBHdd6jkI — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) January 21, 2018

On the other hand, A Death In The Gunj won three awards and the team are celebrating too. Konkona Sen Sharma for the Best Debut Director, Best Cinematography to Sirsha Ray and Best Costume to Rohit Chaturvedi.

@ADeathInTheGunj won 3 beautiful black ladies last night at the Jio @filmfare Awards out of 9 nominations! Congratulations to our rocking team!!

Best Debut Director- @konkonas

Best Cinematography- Sirsha Ray

Best Costume- @rohitchaturvedi #FilmfareAwards2018 #ADeathInTheGunj pic.twitter.com/bkj0i5s9lt — A Death in the Gunj (@ADeathInTheGunj) January 21, 2018

See more Thank you notes and congratulatory tweets by and for the Filmfare Awards 2018 winners:

Congratulations @hiteshkewalya 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Have always believed that the real hero of #ShubhMangalSaavdhan were the dialogues and this is so well deserved.Gufa and alibaba just so epic.Way to go ❤️❤️❤️ #FilmfareAwards2018 #BestDialogue — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) January 21, 2018

Congratulation to Filmfare Awards 2018 winners.

