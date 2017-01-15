Filmfare Awards 2017: Shahid Kapoor hails ‘cinema with content’ after winning Best Actor for Udta Punjab

Filmfare Awards 2017: Shahid Kapoor’s reaction after winning the Best Actor Award. Filmfare Awards 2017: Shahid Kapoor’s reaction after winning the Best Actor Award.

Actor Shahid Kapoor was ecstatic after winning Best Actor (Male) at Filmfare for his performance in Udta Punjab, and says more than any film, the trophy honours cinema with strong content.

Shahid shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee for Aligarh. The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards was held here on Saturday night.

Watch video | Shahid Kapoor’s reaction after winning at Filmfare 2017:

He tweeted: “Thank you Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma for conceiving Tommy Singh. The Filmfare trophy belongs to you first. Congratulations to Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh for the much deserved awards. Here’s to cinema with content. Say no to drugs.”

Thank you Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma for conceiving Tommy Singh. The filmfare trophy belongs to you first.#drugsdimadi #whosthegabru — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 15, 2017

Celebrating his happiness after winning the award, Shahid Kapoor also shared a beautiful snippet of wife Mira taking the trophy back on Instagram, saying,”Came with one stunning lady and heading home with two. Thank you #filmfare. #udtapunjab congratulations @aliaabhatt and @diljitdosanjh”.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete list of winners

More from the world of Entertainment:

Alia Bhatt won the Filmfare Best Actor Award (Female) for her performance as a Bihari immigrant in Udta Punjab. Udta Punjab, which also stars Alia, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit, is a story that revolves around drug abuse in north of Punjab and how the youths there have succumbed to it. Shahid essayed the character of a high-on-drugs, long-haired rockstar Tommy Singh, who sings with glee and abuses with impunity.

Shahid also shared an image of the trophy and his wife Mira, with a caption that read: “Came with one stunning lady and heading home with two. Thank you Filmfare.”