Filmfare Awards 2017: Complete list of winners, updating live

Filmfare Awards 2017: Here's the complete list of winners. Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is at an advantage, having won multiple awards already.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 14, 2017 11:55 pm
filmfare live updates, filmfare 2017, filmfare winner list, filmfare jio, filmfare salman shah rukh, shah rukh salman khan, neerja, sonam kapoor, aamir khan, shah rukh khan, dangal, neerja, alia bhatt, kapoor and sons, udta punjab, Filmfare Live Updates: Neerja, Fan, Dangal have opened their accounts with awards.

The 62nd Filmfare Awards are happening in Mumbai and Bollywood stars descended in all their glory. Hosted by Bollywood’s biggest stars — Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan with Karan Johar adding his own brand of tadka. Bollywood’s who’s who walked the red carpet and made sure that it was probably biggest night in Bollywood this year.

The awards will not only be hosted by the most renowned stars of B-town, it will also have power-packed performances by all the top stars. And then there are the nominations which have made news, some of it for the wrong reasons. Fans pointed out some of the biggest names which have been left out from the fray, Akshay Kumar being one of them. But as the awards began, the rancour was set aside as stars posed for the shutterbugs in their designer gowns.

Nominations of this award are decided by a jury comprising Bollywood personalities and organisers. Here’s the list of those who won at 62nd Filmfare Awards…

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s ‘Channa Mereya’

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s title track.

Best Female Playback Singer: Neha Bhasin for Sultan’s ‘Jag Ghoomeya’

RD Burman Award for New Music Talent: Amit Mishra for ‘Bulleya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Visual Effects: Fan

Best Editing: Monisha Baldawa for Neerja

Best Costume: Payal Saluja for Udta Punjab

Best Action: Shyam Kaushal for Dangal

Best Background Score: Sameer Uddin for Kapoor & Sons

Best Choreography: Adil Shaikh for Kapoor & Sons’s ‘Kar Gayi Chull’

