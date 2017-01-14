Filmfare awards 2017 live updates: Stars descend on the red carpet, watch live streaming

Filmfare Awards 2017 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan turn up at the event. Filmfare Awards 2017 Live Updates: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan turn up at the event.

The 62nd edition of Filmfare Awards has begun on quite a high note in Mumbai. The starry night has already started to feel right with turn up of all the beautiful and handsome actors. Salman Khan, the Bhaijaan of industry, has stolen our hearts away with his dapper looks while the ever green and charming Anil Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned for the event. And how to miss the gorgeous ladies of Bollywood, who owned the red carpet as and when they walked in.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who had a eventful 2016, gave a stunning pose for the shutterbugs at the event. While Urvashi Rautela set the temperatures soaring. The actor had already won hearts this year with her song, Haseeno Ka Deewana from Kaabil. And if Urvashi is already making a presence for her film then how can Laila urf Sunny Leone be left behind? Sunny will appear in Raees song, Laila Main Laila, which has already become talk of the town ever since it’s release. Well just like their films, even the beauties have clashed and we just cannot decided who looked better.

Look at the celebs walking in at the show.

The prestigious award show is to be hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, and will also see power packed performances from renowned B-town celebs. And then there are the nominations which have made news, some of it for the wrong reasons. While fans pointed out some of the biggest names which have been left out from the fray, Akshay Kumar being one of them. But as the awards began, the rancour was set aside as stars posed for the shutterbugs in their designer gowns.

The new-age hero, and a performer tonight, @Varun_dvn checks all our boxes on the red carpet tonight at the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/OaCQccv12a — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

Varun Dhawan talks about performing at the awards for the third time. He says his performance at the event is going to be a mix of different things that he has never tried before. However, he is still nervous and anxious. Meanwhile the ‘English Vinglish’ actor has also arrived at the venue. While the youngsters are head turners, Sridevi is for sure making us envious of her beauty and never dying grace.

The eternal diva, @SrideviBKapoor glitters in black on the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/KpxBdCmyrj — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

Stunning in black, @DianaPenty strikes a pose on the red carpet at the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/lSiKDjZ1aS — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

Well, Diana Penty is leaving no stone unturned as well. The actor, who took us on a laughter riot with Happy Bhaag Jayegi, is for sure giving us style goals. Amid all the turn ups, the award ceremony has begun. Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, has bagged Best Action and Neerja, starring Sonam Kapoor, has won Best Cinematography. Radhika Apte’s Phobia, which was critically acclaimed, has won award for Best Sound Design.

