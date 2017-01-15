Filmfare Awards 2017: Dangal emerges clear winner, wins Best Film due to its powerful plot and performances

Dangal has won the Filmfare Best Film against Kapoor & Sons, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab. Dangal has won the Filmfare Best Film against Kapoor & Sons, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab.

It was Dangal all the way at the Filmfare Awards 2017. The film is unstoppable not just at the box office and ticket windows, but even at award dos. Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal emerged the Best Film of 2016 at Filmfare. It even got its director Nitesh Tiwari the Best Director trophy and Aamir, the Best Actor Male. But we aren’t surprised. Dangal was indeed a brand of film which rarely comes out, breaking not just stereotypes but even making heroes out of debutants.

Dangal was competing against other good works of 2016, namely Kapoor & Sons, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab.

Aamir Khan stayed away from the award function. But that did not stop his blockbuster film from sweeping the major categories. Dangal has already been touted as the best sports film Bollywood has produced till date. It has not just raised the bar in terms of money (it has crossed Rs 360 crore in India and still counting), it has also set a benchmark for even Aamir Khan, whose future performances will be measured with this one now.

Dangal is the story about a failed wrestler and an authoritarian father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who pushes and ensures that he makes champions out of the blood, sweat and tears of his Phogat daughters Geeta and Babita. His journey is tough, and so is the social challenges he faces as a father of four girls.

Filmfare acknowledged the immensely praiseworthy film by picking it as the best of 2016. Earlier though, the audience was taken aback when they found no nomination of debutants Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra, the Dangal girls, in any category of the awards. While many said it was a deliberate attempt, others accused Filmfare of not being fair. But Dangal’s big win might just make its ardent fans satisfied.

Aamir had recently clarified that he is never in the race to better box-office figures and it was not on his mind during Dangal as well. The 51-year-old actor also said that he would be open to Dangal being remade in any other language if anyone wishes to do so.

