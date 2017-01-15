Filmfare Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt’s powerful performance in Udta Punjab gets her Best Actor Female award

Filmfare Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt bagged Best Actor (Female) award for playing a migrant worker in Udta Punjab, and her fans are celebrating her big win. Filmfare Awards 2017: Alia Bhatt bagged Best Actor (Female) award for playing a migrant worker in Udta Punjab, and her fans are celebrating her big win.

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine as 2016 served this young actor quite well. Alia Bhatt has been receiving several nominations for her films done last year. At 62nd Filmfare Awards too, she was nominated for two films – Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi. And she did win. She picked up the award in the Best Actor (Female) category for her performance in one of the year’s biggest hits, Udta Punjab, and her fans are definitely celebrating.

Alia played the role of a Bihari migrant, who unfortunately finds herself caught in the vicious web of drug addiction and human trafficking in Punjab. She might have chosen a glossy debut in Student Of The Year (2012), but Alia Bhatt has not shied away from taking up challenging role ever since.

In all her three onscreen outings in 2016 — Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi (not counting her blink-and-miss appearance as DJ Alia in Karan Johar’s movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) — she tried to achieve a certain versatility. In Kapoor & Sons and Dear Zindagi, she played urban characters who are struggling with their past. The latter relied on her heavily. Shah Rukh Khan’s extended cameo as an unconventional shrink was the perfect foil to Bhatt’s lost-in-the-woods character. Alia Bhatt added life to the three roles she played this year.

But, it was with Udta Punjab that she tried to push the envelop as a Bihari migrant labourer who is sucked into the dreadful world of drug peddlers. In spite of many finding fault with her Bihari twang, Bhatt impressed the audience with her gritty portrayal of a girl who goes through hell and is determined enough to fight it.

Probably among the most talented in the young crop of actors, Alia is going strength to strength with every performance. And thus her Best Actor (Female) win amongst the films we saw in the year 2016, is well deserved.

A performer and a nominee tonight, which were @aliaa08‘s favourite performances of the year? #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/AAfmh4KWWv — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

@aliaa08 Once u become fearless life becomes limitless. Congratulations to u my little big girl!! pic.twitter.com/Ypn63hPyXp — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) January 15, 2017

Congratulations to this bundle of talent @aliaa08! Every time I see her perform I message her saying ‘But how?!’. May there be many more💕🌟 — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) January 15, 2017

Hearty congratulations, Alia!

