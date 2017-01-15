Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan winning Best Actor Male restores prestige in the awards

Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan winning the Best Actor Male award last night sent Twitterati buzzing all night long. Filmfare Awards 2017: Aamir Khan winning the Best Actor Male award last night sent Twitterati buzzing all night long.

Filmfare Awards ceremony, last night, was a usual affair of revelry and madness. As stars descended to celebrate the achievement of fellow colleagues, the audience watched the show with bated breath, anticipating winners. As expected, there were little gasps and whoops of surprises. However, one name drew collective shock and surprise from all fans. To some, it was a moment of relief. To others, it might restore their faith in Bollywood awards all over again. Aamir Khan winning the Best Actor Male award last night sent Twitterati buzzing all night long.

As an actor, Aamir Khan has never cared to attend awards’ nights. He paints a contrasting picture when a bevvy of actors from the same fraternity burst into song and dance sequences to entertain us. Aamir Khan continues to rewrite rules of Indian cinema. He is the only actor who has worked on his own terms without compromising his morals. It speaks volumes about his capability as a creative person that he has sustained in a film industry that is unpredictable by nature. Nitesh Tiwari, director of Dangal has said in an interview, “I have never met an actor who knew so much about camera angles as Aamir Khan.”

“If you study Aamir’s films, the one he is involved in and has been responsible for, you will always see convincing and powerful supporting roles. I’ve been trying to credit Aamir for it because it cannot be just coincidence that right from Lagaan, Sarfarosh and so many other films, they all are complete scripts. Though he has been the focus of all such films, he made sure he has interesting roles played by good actors. It is not something that’s witnessed often, but it should be. Most of our stars are pretty insecure. They make sure that apart from them, the others actors are mediocre but Aamir is an exception,” said Naseeruddin Shah about Aamir Khan in an interview with indianexpress.com.

Dangal is the first Hindi film to cross Rs 350-cr mark. It has got huge adulation from the audience and critics alike. An award from Filmfare becomes insignificant. In fact, it does little to the stature of Aamir Khan. However, Filmfare certainly achieves so much by giving an award to Aamir Khan. It is not vice-versa. Not at all.

