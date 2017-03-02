Film on Indian National Army trials Raag Desh set for May release

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s movie Raag Desh, based on the infamous Indian National Army (INA) trials in Second World War era, will hit the theatres this May. Tigmanshu Dhulia’s movie Raag Desh, based on the infamous Indian National Army (INA) trials in Second World War era, will hit the theatres this May.

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s movie Raag Desh, based on the infamous Indian National Army (INA) trials in Second World War era, will hit the theatres this May. The period film features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in lead roles.

“We (RSTV) commissioned the film and the movie is now ready and will release in May,” Rajya Sabha TV CEO, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, told PTI. It recreates the Indian National Army (INA) Trials or The Red Fort Trials of 1940s.

Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, officers in the British Indian Army, taken prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma respectively, were court-martialled in the capital at the trials held at the Red Fort. The three men were charged with treason and torture and even case of murder was slapped on them.

Several lawyers led by Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru were part of the defence counsel. It is learned that the actors also met the family members of INA officers to prepare for their roles. “Besides, ‘Raag Desh’, we have also commissioned a film on the war history of Indian Armed Forces, which would be helmed by Shyam Benegal. Research for this project is done and very soon the actual work would begin,” Sappal said.

“We have also proposed another project on the integration of the Indian states by Sardar Patel. But, we are still working out its viability,” he said. Asked about new documentary projects for RSTV channel, Sappal, also the Editor-in-Chief of the network, said, “We had invited documentary proposals from the public. First we got a not-so-good response and then we finally shortlisted about 30 of them, out of which we have okayed only 19 of them for telecast.”