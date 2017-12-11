Feminism is a fight for humanity: Hrithik Roshan on Human Rights Day

The Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on December 10 every year. The Human Rights Day is celebrated annually across the world on December 10 every year.

On the occasion of Human Rights Day, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan stressed the importance of “gender equality,” saying that “feminism is a fight for Humanity” and an individual’s worth should be recognised regardless of gender.

The 43-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Feminism is inclusive. It includes men by way of not demanding but commanding equality. Its about recognition of an individuals worth regardless of gender. based on merit. In that sense feminism is a fight for Humanity. & so not a word to scare from #humanrightsday #GenderEquality”

The date was chosen to honour the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation, on December 10, 1948, of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the first global enunciation of human rights and one of the first major achievements of the new United Nations.

The day is normally marked both by high-level political conferences and meetings and by cultural events and exhibitions dealing with human rights issues.

On the work front, Hrithik has been busy prepping for Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 – a biopic on Professor Anand Kumar who trains some economically backward class children for IIT-JEE entrance every year. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 23, 2018.

Talking about the film, the Kaabil star said, “I am very excited because I am on the heels of doing a very inspiring film called Super 30. I feel one of the most glamorous thing and the biggest stars we have in our life are our teachers because they educate and help in progress of human species”

He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s yet-untitled action film. Produced under Yash Raj Banner the film will also star Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

