Femina Beauty Awards 2018: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai bag awards

Thursday night was a busy one for Bollywood celebrities. The divas and handsome hunks of Bollywood descended at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2018. Held at JW Marriott Hotel in Mumbai, the awards gala saw a few stars being facilitated, while some other stars stood out as they put their best fashion foot forward.

At Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2018, Amitabh Bachchan was declared Style Legend Of All Time. The gorgeous Rekha took home the Legendary Style Diva trophy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was presented with the Global Beauty Icon and Powerhouse Entertainer for Two Decades awards. While Disha Patani bagged the Fresh Face of the Year award, Arjun Kapoor got the Man We Love award.

Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted about the award and wrote, “T 2615 – Another recognition .. Femina Style Award .. grateful but .. humbled but .. अब क्या कहें , स्टाइल वगरह तो कभी रहा नहीं , बुलाते रहते हैं तो चला जाता हूँ , आभार प्रकट करके , पुरस्कार लेके , कुछ शब्द बोलके वापस चला आता हूँ 🙏🙏.”

The red carpet of the night also saw celebrities like Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Zareen Khan, Adah Sharma, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Nushrat Bharucha, Kartik Aaryan. Scroll to see all pictures from the night:

