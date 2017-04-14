Female actors of today are just ramp models, says Anaarkali of Aarah star Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi wants to romance Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rahman on-screen. Pankaj Tripathi wants to romance Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rahman on-screen.

Known for his roles in critically acclaimed movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Nil Battey Sannata, Masaan and many others, actor Pankaj Tripathi’s yet another unconventional character – Rangeela in Avinash Das’s recent directorial Anaarkali of Aarah received much appreciation. The National School of Drama graduate feels his film gives out a strong social message. The actor also feels that unlike other women-centric films, in Anaarkali of Aarah, its protagonist -Anaarkali, essayed by Swara Bhaskar, does not need the help of her male counterpart to fight for her rights.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Pankaj said, “In contrast to Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink where Amitabh helped the girls in their fight against the wrong, Anaarkali of Aarah witnessed Anaarkali fighting her battle single-handedly. For me, this is what makes this film different from other women-centric films.”

Pankaj Tripathi who has majorly essayed grey shades in his reel life is often perceived as a negative person in his real life too. But the actor wants to request the audiences to stop looking down upon actors who play antagonists in Bollywood films. “When people meet me in person, the fear is evident on their faces. It appears as if they are thinking that I will take out my gun anytime and take a shot at them. But I am not a bad person. I am a grounded normal human being like anyone else,” said the Nil Battey Sannata actor, who tries to start a conversation with those who get scared of him.

On being asked which female actor will Pankaj want to romance on-screen if given a chance, the actor promptly said, “I always wished to romance Madhuri Dixit.” Since Madhuri has taken a break from the silver screen, we asked the actor to choose from among the present day actors. “I don’t see the female actors of today as actors. For me, they are just models walking on the ramp. They do not have that ‘nazaakhat’ which defined Bollywood actresses in the yesteryears. You see Waheeda Rehman ji, her beautiful face still remains fresh in the memory of many. Also, whenever I think of my heroine, I can only imagine her in a saree.”

