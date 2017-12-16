I feel extremely lucky about the kind of roles I have got, says Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi is currently gearing up for her fourth film Chambal, which revolves around the Chambal dacoits. Bhumi is currently gearing up for her fourth film Chambal, which revolves around the Chambal dacoits.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who has played characters such as a overweight woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and a vivacious girl in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, feels lucky for the roles that have come her way.

“You feel happy when your films do well commercially but I feel extremely lucky about the kind of roles I have got. Yes, it is great to be part of a film that has done well but it is even better to have something substantial to do in a film,” Bhumi, told IANS.

The actor hopes to get such roles in the future.

“I really hope to continue getting such roles. I am really happy the way life is going on,” she added.

Bhumi Pednekar has not only kick-started her career with back to back hits but has also encouraged her mother Sumitra Pednekar to take up films, Bhumi’s mother will make her debut as a producer with a low budget youth centric film The Journey of Bhangover. Talking about the film, Sumitra had earlier said, “I came into films because of my daughter, Bhumi Pednekar. She is doing so well and she urged me to start doing something as she said, ‘Mom, why don’t you start doing something. You are sitting at home and killing your talent’.”

Bhumi is gearing up for her fourth film Chambal, which revolves around the Chambal dacoits. The film is directed by Udta Punjabfamed Abhishek Chaubey and also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App