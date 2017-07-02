Fawad Khan’s new TVC is an emotional gift for all those who missed him on silver screen, watch video

Fawad Khan’s still from a new TVC. Fawad Khan’s still from a new TVC.

Fawad Khan’s last appearance in Bollywood movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil left his fans in India asking for more. The actor was to sign Karan Johar’s next when the audience’s hopes were dashed by India-Pakistan relations going sour. Fawad might have been on a hiatus from the silver screen, but his latest Pakistani TVC is making us miss him more. While it was just a commercial, Fawad’s acting raised it to yet another level. The new TVC for a Pakistan-based property website is about a son giving his parents a surprise when he buys them a house. Fawad plays a young man Yusuf who has been working abroad for five years. While his parents complain that he is not giving them much time, Fawad surprises them after he returns home and gives them the papers of the newly bought house.

Fawad has been working on a few projects in Pakistan but nothing has been confirmed yet. He was recently seen with Mahira Khan when the duo was captured while promoting Mahira’s upcoming project.

Earlier in an interview given to Dawn, Fawad said that he is still in touch with his Bollywood friends. “I’m still in touch with a lot of my friends there. Nothing’s really changed. Obviously, I’m not a man of steel in that people’s words don’t affect me. They might hurt me. But I am becoming immune to it as time goes by. I have no expectations from them, and that’s what I think has developed this camaraderie. Even if I don’t work with them ever again, I’ll still always have love and regard for them, and I assume that’s how they feel as well. That’s why we’re still in touch. We even make plans to meet, to catch-up,” Fawad was quoted saying in the interview.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd