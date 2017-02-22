Fawad Khan’s new beefed-up look is everything that his fans prayed for. See pics

Actor Fawad Khan’s new beefed up look is for his upcoming Pakistani film Maula Jatt 2. Actor Fawad Khan’s new beefed up look is for his upcoming Pakistani film Maula Jatt 2.

So what if he has gone back to Pakistan, actor Fawad Khan is still getting all the love from his fans in India. And the latest news from his end is exactly the breather you need on this dreary Wednesday. Fawad Khan, who gave us Kapoor & Sons around the same time last year, is prepping up for his next Pakistani project. But what’s popping eyes of his fans is his new beefed-up look.

This particular picture shared by Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar on Facebook surfaced a few days back. Fawad’s next project is Pakistani action drama, Maula Jatt 2, and as per Mikal’s caption of the picture, the actor has pumped some serious iron for the role. For someone who is known to play the guy-next-door, this is unchartered territory for Fawad. He has hit the gym and undergone a physical transformation for the role. The pic even shows Fawad sporting a thick beard. Aren’t we already curious?

Mikaal posted the pic and wrote, “#Gym #buddies #fawadkhan #mikaalzulfiqar”. Check out the click here.

Also read | I miss Fawad Khan a lot: Kapoor And Sons director Shakun Batra

Director of Maula Jatt 2, Bilal Lashari had in the past said that Fawad’s fans will be surprised after seeing the actor’s look in the film. And going by the buzz, Fawad is already at it.

Check out some other pictures shared by Fawad Khan’s fans on Twitter.

The Sizzling Red Hot #FawadKhan 🔥❤️

Spot The Difference 😉😘

Last Year Version Of Cuteness vs This Year Version Of Hotness.@_fawadakhan_ pic.twitter.com/hEMYID6qnr — Shazzy AnSari (@Shazzy_A_) February 12, 2017

Fawad, who left his Bollywood fans asking for more with his short yet powerful stint in India with films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and a special appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had to leave the country due to MNS’ ban on Pakistani actors after the Uri attack. But, for his fans, it doesn’t matter if he is doing good work here in India or in his home country. And any little news that trickles down from Fawad’s end only keeps the hype around him alive. We await more details about Maula Jatt 2. Watch this space for more.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd