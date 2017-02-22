Latest News

Fawad Khan’s new beefed-up look is everything that his fans prayed for. See pics

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has undergone transformation and his new beefed up look is for his upcoming film, Maula Jatt 2.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published:February 22, 2017 4:00 pm
fawad khan, fawad khan new look, fawad khan muscles, fawad khan hot look, fawad khan hot pic, fawad khan beefed up look, fawad khan beefed up, fawad khan muscles pic, fawad khan new look maula jatt 2, fawad khan upcoming films, fawad khan latest pic, fawad khan gym, fawad khan next film, fawad khan actor, fawad khan pakistani actor, fawad khan transformation, fawad khan shocking picture, fawad khan gym look, fawad khan maula jatt 2, fawad khan new pic, fawad khan latest image, fawad khan mikaal zulfiqar, fawad khan bilal lashari, fawad khan pakistani films, fawad khan films, fawad khan news, fawad khan actor news, fawad khan latest, bollywood updates, pakistani films, pakistani actors, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news, indian express entertainment Actor Fawad Khan’s new beefed up look is for his upcoming Pakistani film Maula Jatt 2.

So what if he has gone back to Pakistan, actor Fawad Khan is still getting all the love from his fans in India. And the latest news from his end is exactly the breather you need on this dreary Wednesday. Fawad Khan, who gave us Kapoor & Sons around the same time last year, is prepping up for his next Pakistani project. But what’s popping eyes of his fans is his new beefed-up look.

 

This particular picture shared by Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar on Facebook surfaced a few days back. Fawad’s next project is Pakistani action drama, Maula Jatt 2, and as per Mikal’s caption of the picture, the actor has pumped some serious iron for the role. For someone who is known to play the guy-next-door, this is unchartered territory for Fawad. He has hit the gym and undergone a physical transformation for the role. The pic even shows Fawad sporting a thick beard. Aren’t we already curious?

Mikaal posted the pic and wrote, “#Gym #buddies #fawadkhan #mikaalzulfiqar”. Check out the click here.

Also read | I miss Fawad Khan a lot: Kapoor And Sons director Shakun Batra

Director of Maula Jatt 2, Bilal Lashari had in the past said that Fawad’s fans will be surprised after seeing the actor’s look in the film. And going by the buzz, Fawad is already at it.

Check out some other pictures shared by Fawad Khan’s fans on Twitter.

Fawad, who left his Bollywood fans asking for more with his short yet powerful stint in India with films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and a special appearance in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, had to leave the country due to MNS’ ban on Pakistani actors after the Uri attack. But, for his fans, it doesn’t matter if he is doing good work here in India or in his home country. And any little news that trickles down from Fawad’s end only keeps the hype around him alive. We await more details about Maula Jatt 2. Watch this space for more.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 22: Latest News