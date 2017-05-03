Fawad Khan’s intimate photoshoot with wife Sadaf will make you forget all that he has done onscreen so far. See pics

Latest News
Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has for the first time done a photoshoot with his wife Sadaf Khan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2017 9:10 pm
Fawad Khan and Sadaf met during their teenage and after dating for few years, tied the knot.

All the fans who swear by the chemistry of Fawad Khan with his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan need to hold their horses. The Pakistani heartthrob is proving why he looks best with his real life ‘co-star’ and wife Sadaf Khan. Though Sadaf has been a constant companion of Fawad at every event and even several of his shoots, but it isn’t an unknown fact that the shy Sadaf prefers to be her husband’s support from behind the curtains. However, it seems she has finally decided to come out in open and shout it out to the massive female fan following of Fawad that “he is mine”. Indeed he is, and the latest photoshoot of this star couple is a testimony to that. Trust us when we say that Fawad has never had this sizzling chemistry with any of his onscreen co-stars.

Fawad and Sadaf have for the first time been clicked together. The childhood sweethearts are on the cover of the May issue of magazine, Masala. As soon as the news broke that Sadaf has done a photoshoot with Fawad for the first time, their pics went viral on Instagram. The two are up close and personal, making many skip a heartbeat. From their smile to their eyes, the pics resonate with only love.

Fawad and Sadaf grab eyeballs whenever they are spotted in each other’s company. The much-in-love couple welcomed their second child, their daughter, last October. Recently, some pictures of Fawad Khan with his family including son Ayaan also flooded the social media. Well, here is one actor who can give all kinds of goals – love, family, relationship and everything you can imagine!

