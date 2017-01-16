Fawad Khan’s candid moment with daughter Elayna will melt your heart. See her first picture

Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf were blessed with a daughter whom they named Elayna, in October last year. Fawad Khan and his wife Sadaf were blessed with a daughter whom they named Elayna, in October last year.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan might not be returning to India anytime soon. But news about him keeps flying from across the border every now and then. Fawad became the proud father to a baby girl in October last year. And just like his Indian counterparts, even Fawad preferred to keep the newborn away from the paparazzi until now. However a fan club shared a picture of the actor with his little one, and we just cannot get enough of the adorable father-daughter duo.

Fawad and his wife Sadaf marked the birthday of their elder son Ayaan who turned seven on Sunday. And amid all the cake cutting and celebrations, Fawad was captured with the younger one, whom the couple have named Elayna, in the most candid moment. The black-and-white picture is so endearing that we are simply in awe of the parent that Fawad is.

Fawad left India in the aftermath of the MNS controversy last year. But later it turned out that it was majorly because he wanted to be with his wife who was expecting at that time. Fawad’s manager Hassan Khalid had personally confirmed the news about the birth of Elayna on October 4 to the Pakistani media and said, “The actor was with his wife at the time of delivery and both mother and child are healthy.”

Fawad and Sadaf had announced the name of their daughter, Elayna, by sending 112 custom-made cakes to their close friends and family from a Lahore-based bakery last year.

Fawad married his childhood sweetheart Sadaf in November 2005. The actor who made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Khoobsurat, was last seen in an extended cameo in Karan Johar’s 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fawad, who has always come across as a family man, keeps sharing his personal pictures with both Sadaf and Ayaan on his official social media handles.

