Fawad Khan’s candid clicks with his family are breaking the internet today. See pics

Shout out to all the Fawad Khan fans! For all those who have been waiting for any updates on the actor who has done only three Bollywood films – Khoobsurat, Kapoor And Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and yet managed to win thousands of Indian fans, we have something which will leave you refreshed for the remaining week. Yes, we have updates on your Zindagi Gulzar Hai star – Fawad Khan.

As we were scrolling through some of the fan pages of the Pakistani heartthrob we found his clicks with his oh-so-adorable family. In the family pictures, we see Fawad, who has that boy-next-door charm, with his sweetheart wife Sadaf, his seven-year-old son Ayaan and his six months old bundle of joy, his daughter Elayna. This is not the first time that the actor’s pictures with his family are breaking the internet. Earlier too his candid moments with his daughter went viral on social media.

Check out pictures of Fawad Khan with family which have been shared by his fan page on social media.

Sadaf, Fawad’s wife delivered a baby girl last year in October around the same time when the actor was asked to leave India due to the entire MNS controversy which was followed by a ban on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood. Later, it turned out that the actor left the country mainly to be with his wife at the time of delivery. Fawad’s manager Hassan Khalid confirmed the news of the actor becoming a father for the second time as he said, “The actor was with his wife at the time of delivery and both mother and child are healthy.”

See Fawad Khan’s candid moment with his daughter Elayna

This family picture of Fawad speaks a lot about the actor’s love for his childhood sweetheart Sadaf and his two kids. Also, for all those who are in love with the big brooding eyes of the actor, this picture is the one you might have been waiting for.

With no updates on Fawad Khan ever returning to Indian cinema, it seems like the actor is living up to his character of a hard-to-reach and hard-to-get prince of his Bollywood debut Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor.

