Fawad Khan rings in wife Sadaf’s birthday and their candid moments are not to be missed. See pics, video

Actor Fawad Khan had to leave India owing to the ban imposed on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood by MNS last year. Actor Fawad Khan had to leave India owing to the ban imposed on Pakistani artistes in Bollywood by MNS last year.

Fawad Khan might have taken a break from Bollywood, but he still continues to give his fans family goals every now and then. Just days back we saw his adorable clicks with his two kids and wife Sadaf. Here’s more that’s flooded the social media. Fawad rang in the birthday of his wife on Tuesday at an intimate bash. The pictures and videos that have surfaced only prove that he is also the ultimate example of a perfect husband too.

Fawad tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Sadaf in 2005. While Fawad went on to become the heartthrob of Pakistani entertainment industry, and eventually even a favourite in Bollywood, Sadaf kept her support for him intact. It is heard that she was around even when Fawad was shooting for more than a month at a stretch in Coonoor for Kapoor And Sons in 2015.

Also read | Fawad Khan’s candid clicks with his family are breaking the internet today. See pics

Pakistani actor Fatima Khan shared several pics and video on her Instagram page where Sadaf is seen cutting her birthday cake. What’s leaving everyone in awe is the moment when Fawad gives a peck to Sadaf. They are truly made for each other!

Check out the pictures and videos from Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf’s birthday here.

Fawad and Sadaf welcomed their second child, daughter Elayna last October. Sadaf even shared an adorable video of their baby girl with bunny ears. We got hold of the video on a fan page.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star might not be returning to India anytime soon, but he has his hands full with Pakistani projects too. He will soon be seen in films Maula Jatt 2 and Albela Rahi. His recent pics which show him all beefed up hinted that this might be his new look from his upcoming films.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd