Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Thugs of Hindostan shoot in Malta is more like vacations. See photos

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is in Malta shooting for Thugs of Hindostan. Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is in Malta shooting for Thugs of Hindostan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is shooting for her upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan in Malta, but it seems more like vacations for the actor as she can be seen having too much fun in the stills which she has posted. Ever since Fatima landed in the country, she has been sharing pictures of beautiful locales, which have left her fans and friends totally jealous. What we can also notice is Fatima’s look for the film. While the actor sported a boy-cut in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, here we see a new Fatima with long locks, fashionable clothes and an uber cool poser.

DNA quoted a source saying, “The script of TOH required two actresses — a raw, rough-and-tough Indian girl who is part of Aamir’s gang of thugs and in love with his character and a beautiful British lady with whom Aamir’s character falls in love with. While the Indian girl will be played by Fatima, Katrina Kaif plays the British girl. Director Vijay Krishna had said that the role of the girl is pivotal to the film and Fatima was a ‘gifted performer of action’. Fact is, Fatima will learn how to be a skillful sword-fighter in the film as her role is action-oriented.”

Thugs of Hindostan will witness the coming together of Bollywood’s two biggest superstars – Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Although Aamir and Amitabh have spent decades in the industry, they have never worked together before. This would be for the second time when Fatima would work with Aamir. Well, we cannot wait for the film to be released.

