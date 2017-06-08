Fatima Sana Shaikh slut-shamed for wearing a swimsuit during Ramadan: ‘You aren’t a Muslim’

Fatima Sana Shaikh gets trolled after posting her photoshoot pictures wearing a swimsuit. Fatima Sana Shaikh gets trolled after posting her photoshoot pictures wearing a swimsuit.

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh created a storm on the internet on Wednesday when she shared her latest photoshoot pictures wearing a swimsuit. Little did the actor know that she will be a target of trolling and so called moral police. As soon as the 25-year-old posted her hot pictures on Instagram, several hate messages started pouring in. And what invited her the wrath of social media users was her ‘indecency during the month of Ramadan’. Yes, you read that right.

Fatima who is currently in Malta shooting for her next, Thugs of Hindostan is being slut-shamed in the name of religion for wearing inappropriate clothes during the holy month. One of the internet users wrote while commenting on her photo, “show some respect n dignity towards the religion simply keeping the muslim name n doin indecent act wth only further malign Islam as it doesn’t promote nudity… ” Another comment read, “Hey saram karo yaar Ramadan ka month chal rha Fatima ye sab sirf duniya me acha lagta hai mar ne ke bad ye sab kaam nhi aaye ga sana hi but I know ap naam se Muslim lagti ho kaam se Muslim nhi ho u r non Muslim.”

There are other comments from the ‘Guardians of Islam’ that followed one after the other. Though Fatima hasn’t replied to any of the comments yet, still there were many of her fans who came out in support of the young actor. “You are beautiful and no matter what people say you will be an ideal for every girl in India or outside. You represent strength. And girl don’t you just stop at that flawless bikini, you got what they don’t have be proud of it and show it off because I am sure the gods are showing you off as their success ❤ stay strong,” read one of the comments.

The photos that went viral on social media will feature in this month’s edition of GQ India magazine. Slut-shaming Bollywood celebrities and scrutinising their attires has become a regular trend. Recently, Priyanka Chopra also became a victim when she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. But she soon gave a fitting reply to all the trollers. Even actors like Disha Patani, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Nia Sharma and Monali Thakur have in the past lashed out at their haters and shut their mouths with a perfect reply. We hope to listen from Fatima soon too.

