Fatima Sana Shaikh resembles Katrina Kaif? Netizens think so

Every time Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh puts up a new post on her Instagram account, special remarks from her many fans follows. Either the actor is trolled for her choice of getting bold for photoshoots or is loved and appreciated by many for her transformation from a tomboyish wrestler to a beauty with long locks and a pretty face. Thankfully this time the trollers have taken a back seat and are deciding on whether she resembles her Thugs of Hindostan co-actor Katrina Kaif or not.

On Monday, Fatima shared a picture of herself from what looks like a photoshoot. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a pretty royal blue saree and complimenting her traditional look is a bindi on her forehead. And on Tuesday morning, the 25-year-old posted another photo in the same attire and this time the netizens think she is a perfect mix of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. However, there are some who feel that she looks like herself and is beautiful in her own skin.

Here is a photo of Katrina Kaif donning a similar look

As we scroll through Fatima’s Instagram profile, we realise that her recent outfit is the same which she wore when she shared a ‘Shameless Selfie’ for which the actor was trolled ruthlessly. Earlier too she was in the eye of controversy when she shared a few photos from her photoshoot for GQ. Then the moral police had an issue with her wearing revealing clothes during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the work front, Dangal fame Fatima would be seen playing the character of a warrior in the upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film will release next year on November 7.

