Fatima Sana Shaikh’s new hot avatar will make you forget that she is the same Dangal girl. See photos

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has been enthralling the audience ever since she appeared in the biopic film with Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The young actor is a storehouse of talent and we say this not only because of her stellar performance as a wrestler but also because of her other skills that are being unfurled with time. Now, it is her latest photoshoot for a magazine that has compelled us to take note of her yet again.

On Wednesday, Fatima posted two pictures in a black swimsuit from the photoshoot which she did for GQ India’s June issue. The actor looked stunning as she posed at the pristine beaches of Maldives. In the pictures, Fatima flaunted her glamorous avatar which she didn’t get to portray in her debut film, Dangal. This is not the first time that the actor has adorned the cover of a magazine. Earlier, Fatima posed as an elegant bride for the cover of Femina magazine too.

Check out Fatima Sana Shaikh’s latest photoshoot pictures

Fatima recently made news when her name was zeroed in for Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir even called her the heroine of the film and felt that she is the right choice for it. “We are starting the shoot for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in June. Fatima is the heroine of the film. I am very happy as she is a very good artist, she suits the role,” said Aamir in an earlier interview. Excited about it Fatima told IANS, “It feels unreal. It is a huge project and with one of the best production houses. And plus there’s Amitabh sir and AK (Aamir Khan). I feel very fortunate.”

Now after seeing her latest sizzling avatar on the magazine cover, we cannot wait to watch her raising the temperature of the silver screen too in her upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan.

