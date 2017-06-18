Amitabh Bachchan says everyday is Father’s Day, Shilpa Shetty shares an emotional note. See photos

Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, celebrities who wished their fathers on Father’s Day. Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, celebrities who wished their fathers on Father’s Day.

Father’s Day could be a special day for many celebrities but Amitabh Bachchan does not feel the need to celebrate his bond with his father on one particular day. On Twitter, the actor shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Every day is Father’s Day … har din Babuji ke naam .. Papa ke naam .. aur hamesha Maa ke naam !! (everyday for mother and father.) In another tweet, he adds, “कहते हैं आज Fathers Day है .. न जाने कौन ये तय करता है !! मेरे लिए तो हर दिन हर क्षण पूज्य Babuji के नाम होता है ! -अब सब कह ही रहे हैं, तो चलिए, हम भी कहे देते हैं Happy Father’s Day !” (They say today is Fathers Day but who decides this? For me, every day and every minute of my life is dedicated to my father. But since everybody is wishing, so lets wish, Happy Father’s Day.)

While the Shahenshah of Bollywood believes so, other celebrities did not hide away from expressing their love for their fathers. Shilpa Shetty, who lost her father last year, took to Twitter and shared some cute pictures of her and her father. The actor wrote, “My Daddy my first HERO..Happy Father’s Day 😘We love you and miss you terribly.”

Shraddha Kapoor paid tribute to her father, Shakti Kapoor by posting a funny video. The actor wrote, “My baapu! No one can make me laugh the way you do! Nothing matters more than seeing you smile..making you proud. Love you to the moon & back!”

Genelia D’Souza posted her childhood picture with her father and wrote, “My Father believes in me and that’s the greatest gift for any child.. I know no matter how tough a road is or no matter how many times I fall in life, there will be someone standing right behind and say, “You can do it”. I know in all my tribulations I will get the loudest cheer from one man and I know there’s a sense of pride when he says “that’s my daughter”.. Happy Fathers Day Pops.. I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

Amid all the fathers, Karan Johar celebrated his fatherhood. The director who turned father to twins – Yash and Roohi, shared a frame which has ‘My daddy the strongest’ written over it.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Happy father day daddy. We feel you everywhere, every time we go into your room, talk to mom, eat your favourite food, hear your favourite song, go through our pictures, make life decisions very strong. There is a voice that’s guiding us, an energy that’s telling us to go on, it’s your teachings that have helped us pave the path we want. We see you in each other daddy, in our smiles, our eyes, our laughs. We clearly are the luckiest, cause no distance could keep us apart at all. Thank you being you. Love you forever – Bhumi and Samiksha.”

Sooraj Pancholi wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Baba❤️ love u the most!!!! Thank u for everything u have done for us! #HappyFathersDay.”

