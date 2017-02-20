Farida Jalal is alive, slams death rumours: Stop spreading fake news

I am hale and hearty. I don’t know where these baseless rumours are coming from.: Farida Jalal. I am hale and hearty. I don’t know where these baseless rumours are coming from.: Farida Jalal.

Actor Farida Jalal who has starred in many films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, became the latest victim of death hoax on social media. The news of her death flooded the internet on Sunday (February 19). However, the actor slammed the death rumours and said she is alive. She expressed her anger in an interview with DNA. “I am hale and hearty. I don’t know where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially, I laughed, but from last 30 mins my phone have been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It’s a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours,” the actor was quoted in the interview.

The actor also tweeted, “I am here to confirm you that I am alive.News of my death is nothing more than a rumour.Stop spreading the fake & false news.” We are sure that wrong rumours about her death would have upset the actor.

Farida Jalal will soon be seen portraying a Kashmiri woman in an upcoming film Sargoshiyan. The actor is popular for having played Jiya’s Nani in the television show Shararat. Farida has won several awards for her acting talent including Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actress in Paras (1971), Henna (1991) and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Meanwhile, actor Shruti Seth has been teasing her fans over the last few days by posting pictures with her Shararat co-stars. After sharing a click with Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra, she took to Instagram to reveal another click from her reunion which makes us even more impatient about the show’s comeback. The latest picture has actor Farida Jalal too, who used to portray the grandmother of Shruti’s character named Jiya.

Shararat, which aired 2004 was based on the life of three witches and was one of the most popular fantasy-comedy shows back then. It was loosely adapted from American show Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

