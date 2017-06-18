Farhan Akhtar wishes Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor replies by supporting his social initiative. Read their Twitter chat

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar last appeared together in Rock On 2. Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar last appeared together in Rock On 2.

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar have been out supporting each other a lot. For once their Twitter chat is making more noise than their alleged affair. And just like the two handled all the rumours around them with a certain dignified manner, they have maintained an equal amount of poise on the social media too. Shraddha and Farhan’s latest Twitter chat exchange has garnered a lot of attention from their fans. While Farhan, after seeing the teaser of Shraddha’s upcoming film Haseena: Queen of Mumbai congratulated her, Shraddha shared a video by MARD, an initiative Farhan endorses. Farhan wrote on his Twitter page, “Nice one @ShraddhaKapoor .. looks real, gritty and dramatic.. all the best @ApoorvaLakhia @SiddhanthKapoor & Team #HaseenaParkar.”

Shraddha thanked Farhan and typed out these words along with heart faced emojis, “Yes will pass on the wish 😊Keep up the amazing initiatives that you keep taking! They spread inspiration all around. Love.” This was followed by Shraddha tweeting, “A must watch this Father’s Day! So moved, inspired, empowered & filled with love after watching this. He is just like my dad 😊❤️” as she shared a post by MARD. Farhan was quick to send her a reply too. He wrote, “.@ShraddhaKapoor please wish him a #HappyFathersDay from all at @MardOfficial and thank you for sharing our video. big hug 😊” to which Shraddha reverted, “Yes will pass on the wish 😊Keep up the amazing initiatives that you keep taking! They spread inspiration all around. Love. 😊😊😊❤️”

Check out the entire Twitter conversation between Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor here:

.@ShraddhaKapoor please wish him a #HappyFathersDay from all at @MardOfficial and thank you for sharing our video.. big hug 😊 http://t.co/wysSVo4jvk — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 18, 2017

Yes will pass on the wish 😊Keep up the amazing initiatives that you keep taking! They spread inspiration all around. Love. 😊😊😊❤️ http://t.co/m5ULPRS2or — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is making his debut as a producer in digital space with web series Inside Edge starring Richa Chadda and Vivek Oberoi. Farhan recently said that there is more creative freedom in digital space but the challenge to engage audience stays.

“It gives you an extra amount of freedom…The language can be used differently. But eventually, it comes back to your aesthetics and sensibilities as you don’t go all out showing everything just because you have got freedom on the digital platform,” Farhan told PTI.

The actor-producer also said that he didn’t enter digital space due to frequent censorship in films. “At times there are people who don’t want to go to a theatre to watch films or don’t like watching TV shows, they are from digital generation. So, we want to reach out to those people. I won’t say it’s because of CBFC that the digital thing is happening,” Farhan said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd