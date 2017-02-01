Farhan Akhtar to play director Homi Adajania’s character in The Fakir of Venice

Farhan Akhtar is set to play director Homi Adajania’s character in the quirky comedy The Fakir of Venice. Farhan Akhtar is set to play director Homi Adajania’s character in the quirky comedy The Fakir of Venice.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is set to play director Homi Adajania’s character in the quirky comedy The Fakir of Venice.

According to a source in the know of developments, the real life portrayal of the unusual experiences and life events of Adajania, who has helmed films like “Finding Fanny” and “Cocktail”, will be shown in the upcoming film.

Directed by Anand Surapur and produced by Punit Desai (October Films), the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Kamal Sidhu, Italian actress Valentina Carnelutti and German actor Mathieu Carriere.

In the movie, Farhan, as a production executive, gets an unusual assignment to find an Indian holy saint who could stay under sand with only his hands visible outside.

He accepts the impossible task of finding one and ends up meeting Annu’s character for the task and thus, begins a journey to Venice. How the drama unfolds in this journey, forms the main premise of the film.

It is about intense human behaviour, strong relationships regardless of language barriers, humour, conspiracy, lies and truth. The film was shot in Mumbai, Banaras, Ladakh and Venice.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is all set to venture into the digital space by co-producing a web series along with her brother, Farhan, who the director says might also appear in it. The Dil Dhadakne Do director along with filmmaker Reema Kagti has started a production company called ‘Tiger Baby’, which will produce an original series about wedding planners titled “Made in heaven”, for video streaming platform Amazon Prime.

“Reema and I have started this company called Tiger Baby. We are co producing this show for Amazon. It’s about

wedding planners set in Delhi. The first season will have 10 episodes. Casting isn’t done yet, we are scripting right now,” Zoya told reporters last evening.