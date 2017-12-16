Farhan Akhtar on Richa Chadha’s casting couch comment: I think it’s present everywhere

Farhan Akhtar brought attention to the fact that “casting couch” or harassment for that matter exists in every industry over the globe. Farhan Akhtar brought attention to the fact that “casting couch” or harassment for that matter exists in every industry over the globe.

Fukrey Returns actor Richa Chadha had made some shocking revelations about sexual harassment in Bollywood just a few days ago. She had left many shocked with her statement about how people will start speaking up if they are guaranteed that there will be no backlash or repercussions.

In an interview to PTI, Richa had said, “If you give me pension for life, take care of my safety, my family, ensure I’ll continue to get work in films and TV or whatever I want to do, my career will grow unabated as it is right now after I name and shame somebody, sure I will.”

Now at a recent event, Fukrey Returns producer Farhan Akhtar was asked to comment on Richa’s statement and he brought our attention to the fact that “casting couch” or harassment for that matter exists in every industry over the globe. He said, “Talking about Richa Chadha’s recent quote about the presence of casting couch in Bollywood, I think she must have personally had an experience like that where maybe, she would have been put in an uncomfortable position. As far as Bollywood women facing sexual harassment is concerned, I think it’s present all over the world. The #metoo campaign has even been made the TIME Person of the Year.”

Farhan, the founder of MARD, an organisation which aims to raise social awareness about rape and discrimination of women, also added, “I think we are moving towards a better time because people who had to stay mum about such an incident for any reason, now have the courage to speak up with the help of such initiatives. MARD is also one of those initiatives. And people are being encouraged to tell their story and it’s not like sexual harassment exists only in Bollywood. Whatever field you talk about, whether it’s the judiciary, government or medical, it is unfortunately present everywhere. I feel that the more the people come out and speak about this, a better environment will be created in the future.”

Also talking about the need for more female producers/directors in Bollywood, Farhan quipped, “Definitely, I feel that there is a need for more female producers, directors and writers. As much as a man would like to believe that he understands women, there is simply that much that he can write from their point of view, or really understand them. Similarly, I imagine the other way round. There is a certain highlighting of issues, be it emotional, be it social, or simply an entertainment one, they can be written or directed by a woman differently, with a different voice. I feel that their voice needs to be given more stage and more space.”

He also adds that Zoya is now co-producing his upcoming venture Gully Boy with him and gradually women are shining out in roles other than that of an actor in the industry. He says, “Zoya is now co-producing Gully Boy with us. Similarly, we have so many female directors who work with us, Reema is here. Over the years, I have seen that fifty percent of the crew on my film sets has begun to consist of women. That to me is a healthy sign because I was not seeing this when I started out as an assistant director in 1994, it was very different. This is a small change but gradually this is the way that the way stories are being told will change and even the content of the story will change.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar and Richa Chadha’s latest release Fukrey Returns has had a terrific run at the box office till now. It has even surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark in just seven days. For 2018, Farhan is presenting films like Gully Boy, Gold and 3 Storeys.

