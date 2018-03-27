Farhan Akhtar quashes Don 3 rumours

Farhan Akhtar had previously hinted about the third installment in the Don series starring Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan Akhtar had previously hinted about the third installment in the Don series starring Shah Rukh Khan.

A lot of marketing in the world of entertainment depends on rumours, some of which are actually intentional. Studios actually do spread a few tidbits to build or maintain a conversation about their film or television series. But sometimes rumours are detrimental. They can kill a project before it even begins. Especially in today’s world of social media, things spread like wildfire and most netizens do not take the trouble of confirming it.

Farhan Akhtar had previously hinted about the third installment in the Don series starring Shah Rukh Khan. But after that, a lot of speculation arose regarding who will play what in it. Some even began to say that Akhtar himself will play a cop in the film.

Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday came out to deny the rumours. He tweeted, “Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain. It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news.”

It is pretty reasonable for Farhan to say that expectations should not be too high. Films need hype to lure in moviegoers, but too much hype can have the opposite effect. If the movie is not found to be as good as it was expected, it fails. It is not certain whether Don 3 will even be made or not, since for now it is just speculation.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar announced that he has quit Facebook after reports appeared on the internet that Cambridge Analytica, the UK data analysis firm was able to harvest data of 50 million Facebook members. Many international celebs like Jim Carrey have also quit the social networking website.

