Farhan Akhtar on Lucknow Central: The age is of content driven films

Farhan Akhtar talks about his upcoming film, Lucknow Central and how the only thing that is working is content. Farhan Akhtar talks about his upcoming film, Lucknow Central and how the only thing that is working is content.

Lucknow Central brings to the audience a real life small town story backed by power-packed actors like Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq to name a few.

The film’s deep rooted content is not only backed by performance driven actors but also a strong story line. Speaking about the emergence on content driven cinema, Farhan Akhtar said, “Eventually, if the story is not good wherever it is set, be it a small town, big city or foreign locations, the film won’t work. If you want to be inspired from something or want to console yourself then the only thing is the age is of content driven films. When we think of content or try to borrow content from other nations, think of what’s happening there, that are not our stories. So if we want to focus on content then we should focus on our stories, our heroes, our issues and that’s what is happening right now. A lot of stories are created on our people, be it in small towns or anywhere, but success is not guaranteed”.

Farhan, who is known to be a multifaceted personality as he juggles between many creatives roles from being an actor, writer, director, producer to being a social activist will be seen playing the role of Kishen Mohan Girhotra in Nikhil Advani’s Lucknow Central.

The film will have the actor slip into the role of an under trial who gets wrongfully accused of murder. Based on true event, the trailer of the film which was released few days back received tremendous response from the audience as well as film critics.

The songs from the film have always created a huge impact on the audience. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September 2017.

