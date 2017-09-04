Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar’s costumes cost only Rs 5000 and were bought from street stalls

Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar donnes costumes bought from flea markets and street stalls. Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar donnes costumes bought from flea markets and street stalls.

Time and again, Farhan Akhtar has proved his mettle by doing challenging roles in Bollywood and getting into the skin of his characters effortlessly. And once again, the versatility and dedication of the actor are on display with his upcoming release, Lucknow Central. While makers usually spend a hefty budget on the costumes of the stars, the team of Lucknow Central spent an inconsequential amount of Rs 5,000 on Farhan Akhtar’s attire in the film.

Farhan Akhtar will be seen playing the role of a young man from a small town of Moradabad from Uttar Pradesh. His character, Kishen falls prey to the wrath of fate as he lands in jail after getting wrongly charged for a murder.

In order to make the character look authentic and true to life, Farhan Akhtar is seen wearing costumes which were picked from the flea market and street stalls. The actor hasn’t donned even a single branded attire in the entire movie. Sources have also informed that some of his costumes cost even less than a hundred bucks.

Lucknow Central exhibits the tale of a simple ambitious man caught in a tragedy that changes his life forever. The film thrives on ambition, passion, friendship, and determination. The ensemble cast of Farhan Akhtar, Gippy Grewal, Ronit Roy, Deepak Dobriyal, Diana Penty, Rajesh Sharma and Inaam-ul-Haq has piqued the interest of the audience.

The trailer of the film and the songs “Kaavaan Kaavaan”, “Meer-e-Kaarwan”, “Teen Kabootar” and “Rangdaari” have intrigued the audience further into the intense drama film. Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on 15th September.

