Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher condemn heckling of CRPF jawans in Kashmir

Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher are not happy with the heckling of CRPF jawans by the local youths in Jammu and Kashmir Farhan Akhtar, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher are not happy with the heckling of CRPF jawans by the local youths in Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar and Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda, Kamal Hassan, have come out in support of the CRPF jawans, who were heckled by the local youths in Jammu and Kashmir. The video shows some youths beating CRPF jawans during by poll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor tweeted that quick action must be taken against the perpetrators and lauded the jawans for their control.

“The footage of our soldiers being slapped and heckled is sickening… their restraint admirable. Action must be taken immediately,” Farhan Akhtar wrote.

While an angry Randeep Hooda wrote on Twitter, “Had this soldier used his gun it would’ve become human rights violation? Then what’s this? Should’ve given the ‘azaadi’ right there! Very angry!!”

South Indian star Kamal Haasan condemned the act and tweeted, “Integrate into India. Shame on those who dare touch my soldiers. Height of valour is non-violence. CRPF has set a fine example.”

Actor Anupam Kher who has been quite vociferous about all kind of events posted a video which he captioned, “As a peace-loving person I may applaud our soldiers for their restraint. But I still want to say, ‘Don’t take panga with our soldiers’.”

In his clip, Anupam called for people to raise their voice and treat the incident as a serious human rights issue that must be discussed.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit retweeted the veteran actor’s post and wrote, “I applaud your stand sir and hope others in the film industry will follow you on this biggest #HumanRightsViolations of our soldiers.”

