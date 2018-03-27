Farhan Akhtar deletes Facebook account permanently

Farhan Akhtar tweeted and informed his fans about deleting his personal Facebook account. Farhan Akhtar tweeted and informed his fans about deleting his personal Facebook account.

Rock On fame Farhan Akhtar has ‘permanently deleted’ his Facebook account. The actor-producer on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to inform his followers about it. He wrote, “Good morning. This is to inform you all that I have permanently deleted my personal Facebook account. However, the verified FarhanAkhtarLive page is still active.” Farhan didn’t mention the reason for this decision but it is being speculated that the actor did so in the wake of the Facebook data breach row.

Facebook is facing the heat after Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting company, was accused of harvesting data of up to 50 million Facebook users without permission and using the data to help politicians, including US President Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign. It has been revealed that the data was used to create political campaigns which helped Donald Trump win the US elections, and ensured victory for the Pro-Brexit side in the UK.

Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain.

It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) March 27, 2018

However, Farhan is not the only actor who has deleted his personal account on Facebook. Actor Jim Carrey too deleted his Facebook account last month. “I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook,” he tweeted to inform his fans about it.

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton’s tweet, ‘It is time. #deletefacebook’ sparked a lot of interest given that it came at a time when Facebook has been facing severe criticism over how it handled its recent data leaks.

