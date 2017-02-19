Farhan Akhtar believes audience has become so corrupted, they stopped enjoying films. Read his post

Farhan Akhtar will appear in Lucknow Central. Farhan Akhtar will appear in Lucknow Central.

Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in Rock On 2, has always been quite open about discussing relevant issues. In a latest note that he shared on his Twitter handle, he held the view that the audience has forgotten how to enjoy films. The note which was originally posted by film distributor Akshaye Rathi was re-shared by Farhan. It expresses disappointment over the fact that nowadays, a film’s success is based on the kind of collection it makes on its opening weekend, and not on the level of entertainment people experience during the the hours of movie time.

Farhan shared the note saying that he completely agrees with what Akshaye has penned down. The note reads, “What the audience needs to judge is whether they enjoyed the film, whether they had a paisa vasool experience and a good time or not?” The note further mentions Jolly LLB 2 and how people have made assumptions that it might not be a great film since it did not make a lot of money.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan shared the same note and shared his opinion that how this kind of culture in India is nothing but a harm to the industry. He wrote, “I’ve always felt this is unhealthy for the industry!”

Read the post here:

Meanwhile, Jolly LLB 2, which released on February 10, did good business on its opening weekend by earning more than Rs 30 crore in just two days. The film, at present, is inching towards Rs 100 crores but with the new releases this week, it is expected to experience a dip in its earnings. Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor. The film has been directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar to play director Homi Adajania’s character in The Fakir of Venice

On the work front, Farhan is shooting for Lucknow Central, directed by Nikhil Advani.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd