Farhan Akhtar divorces Adhuna Bhabani, she gets custody of daughters

Bollywood actor and director, Farhan Akhtar, and celebrity hairstylist, Adhuna Babani’s 16 years of marriage has legally ended with a court order on Monday. The two had filed for a divorce in October last year at the Bandra family court, and after divorce counseling in November, they had to wait for a period of six months to figure if they wanted to still go for the divorce or withdraw their plea.

Afer hearing arguments from Farhan and Adhuna, the court has officially granted them a divorce. However the custody of their two children, Shakya and Akira, will remain with Adhuna and Farhan will have full access to their kids at all times.

Yesterday at the court, the judge called out their case twice in the morning, but the two appeared only in the second half of the day along with their lawyers. They directly addressed the principal marriage counselor VS Athavale, and then they went to the judge, M M Thakare, where they were granted divorce.

The duo had announced their separation last year, and were married in 2000, after dating for two years. However, their divorce plea was also ‘mutual’, and both of them were on friendly basis even after they announced the split. The two are expected to keep their equation positive and contribute in the upbringing​ of their children. They had also come together to celebrate their daughter Akira’s birthday in February this year. The reason behind their divorce is not confirmed yet.

