Farhan Akhtar’s cousin Kabir helms Crazy Ex-Girlfriend episode

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar’s cousin, Kabir, has helmed an episode of America’s popular TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Farhan, 42, shared the news on Twitter by congratulating Kabir on his directorial debut. “Kabir Akhtar hey… Congratulations on your directorial debut… Shine on… #CrazyExGirlfriend,” Farhan wrote.

Kabir, who is also the editor on the musical comedy series, has won the trophy at Creative Arts Emmys for cutting its pilot episode. American actress Donna Lynne Champlin, known for playing Paula Proctor on the show, thanked Kabir for making it super fun. “CONGRATULATIONS Kabir Akhtar on your #CrazyExGirlfriend directorial debut! YOU KILLED IT! Thanks for making it super fun too! Love you,” she wrote.

Kabir, also the nephew of veteran actress Shabana Azmi, expressed his excitement over helming the first ever episode of the show, which is originally created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna. “Thrilled to have directed the first #CrazyExGirlfriend episode with my man Scott Michael Foster even though he’s a cowboys fan #flyEaglesfly,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is all set to venture into the digital space by co-producing a web series along with her brother, Farhan, who the director says might also appear in it. The Dil Dhadakne Do director along with filmmaker Reema Kagti has started a production company called ‘TigerBaby’, which will produce an original series about wedding planners titled “Made in heaven”, for video streaming platform Amazon Prime. “Reema and I have started this company called Tiger Baby. We are co producing this show for Amazon. It’s about wedding planners set in Delhi. The first season will have 10 episodes. Casting isn’t done yet, we are scripting right now,” Zoya told reporters last evening.