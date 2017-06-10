Farhan Akhtar and Mohit Suri to team up for film about single father

Farhan Akhtar and Mohit Suri to work together in a film. Farhan Akhtar and Mohit Suri to work together in a film.

Mohit Suri’s recent directorial Half Girlfriend, which is the silverscreen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel, did not perform well at the box office. After this debacle, he has chosen a project close to his heart. The director has written a film about father-son relationship set against the backdrop of boxing. The film will star Farhan Aktar in the lead role.

In an interview to DNA, the director has said, “Goldie (Behl) and I approached Farhan recently with my script on a father-son relationship. He really liked it. I need another actor for the role parallel to Farhan, when he plays the son.” Farhan Akhtar has apparently started to prepare for the role already. Mohit also said that the script is similar to the 1979 film, The Champ. He revealed, “The story is close to my own relationship with my father, except that the film has boxing as its backdrop. I was eight when my mother passed away, and my father raised me on his own. The story is about the struggle he faced as a single dad at 36.”

Mohit has taken a break post Half Girlfriend and is travelling to the US on June 23. He will return after two weeks to start work on this film that Farhan thinks is brilliant. Mohit said, “I’m excited about bringing my real-life story to the screen.”

In the meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the film The Fakir of Venice, which was filmed in 2009. This was supposed to be Farhan’s debut film, however, it ended up as a film that was featured in many film festivals with no release. The trailer of the film was released quite recently as well.

