Farhan Akhtar, Aditya Roy Kapur kill rumours of tiff over Shraddha Kapoor like a boss

Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur put a rest to all rumours with one sassy tweet. Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur put a rest to all rumours with one sassy tweet.

Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Roy Kapur were recently rumoured to have had a tiff because of the OK Jaanu star’s closeness with Shraddha Kapoor. There were multiple reports speculating about a fallout between the two stars. However, Farhan Akhtar killed the buzz around this speculation with a single tweet.

He tweeted a picture of the two of them hanging out, just chilling. The ‘pun’ny tweet read, “And that, as they say, is that.. RIP rumours. #lastnight #chilltimes.” The actors, who caught up last night at Karan Johar’s party sport a wide happy grin for the picture. Sources present at the party said, “Both Farhan and Aditya were having a hearty laugh discussing all the rumours.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur had first sparked dating rumours close to the release of their blockbuster Aashiqui 2, while Shraddha’s budding romance with Farhan Akhtar started making headlines after she collaborated with him for Rock On 2.

Farhan and Shraddha are two people who have lead to several speculations. In fact, there was also a report that the alleged couple got into a fight.

Also read: Half Girlfriend new poster: Arjun Kapoor takes Shraddha Kapoor to Bihar? Don’t miss the intriguing background, see pic

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was apparently not comfortable with Aditya Roy Kapur’s closeness to Shraddha Kapoor during the shooting of OK Jaanu. This was fueled during the 30th year anniversary celebration of Vishesh Films when there were reports that both Aditya and Shraddha got along like a house on fire.

“Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got a wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan’s residence sorting out the issue as we speak”, a report in Deccan Chronicle had quoted a source.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd