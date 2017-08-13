Fardeen Khan shares adorable picture of newborn son; thanks fans for wishes. See photo

Fardeen Khan shared a cute picture of his new born son on Twitter. Fardeen Khan shared a cute picture of his new born son on Twitter.

Fardeen Khan announced on Saturday that he has been blessed with a baby boy. The actor, who has become a father for the second time, took to Twitter today and shared a picture with the newborn, while thanking his fans for their blessings and positive wishes. “Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. ❤️Diani, Natasha & FK,” the actor wrote.

The 43-year-old has been receiving love and wishes from the industry as well. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to wish, “Congratulations Deen. So happy for you guys”, while Riteish Deshmukh said that he cannot wait to see the entire family together. The actor wrote, “Congratulations my brother @FardeenFKhan … can’t wait to see the 4 of you .. love you man.”

Fardeen welcomed the little one into this world with the message, “Natasha and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Azarius Fardeen Khan, born on the 11th of August 2017.”

Known for playing comic characters in No Entry and Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Fardeen has remained a bit aloof from the industry for quite some time. The actor has not appeared in any films after the 2010 release Dulha Mil Gaya, which did not do well at the box office.

Thank you for the congratulatory messages and wishes. Our best to all of you as well. ❤️Diani, Natasha & FK. pic.twitter.com/Xm5O2jHSZ7 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 13, 2017

Recently, he appeared at a movie screening in Mumbai where his fans were shocked to see him. In fact, for many, he was unrecognisable as he has now gained a lot of weight. Later, on Twitter, the actor fell victim to body shaming but he handled it really well.

On the work front, the actor might appear in No Entry’s sequel. While Anees Bazmee has hinted about the sequel, he did not reveal any changes in the cast of the film.

