Latest News

Fardeen Khan and wife Natasha Madhavani blessed with baby boy

Fardeen Khan, who is famous for his roles in No Entry and Fida, took to Twitter on Saturday morning to reveal that he and his wife were blessed with a baby boy. The couple are already parents to a daughter named Diani Isabella Khan. The actor, who is son of late actor Feroz Khan, has not appeared on screen since a long time.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:August 12, 2017 10:25 am
fardeen khan, fardeen khan natasha, fardeen khan father, fardeen khan son Fardeen Khan blessed with a boy.
Top News

Fardeen Khan and wife Natasha Madhavani were blessed with a baby boy on August 11. The actor took to his social media account and shared the news with his fans. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017.”

This is second baby of Fardeen and Natasha. Earlier, the couple became proud parents of a baby girl, who has been named Diani Isabella Khan. Fardeen got married to veteran actor Mumtaz’s daughter in 2005.

Recently, Fardeen also fell prey to body shaming. The actor, who was last seen in 2010 film Dulha Mill Gaya, was fat shamed on Twitter for excessive weight gain. However, the actor gave a befitting reply to his haters and also thanked his supporters.

He wrote, “Not ashamed neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Am i happy?? Emphatically!!!! Infact, living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it.”

“I also want them to honestly answer to themselves a very relevant question. “would they still feel empowered to troll if the anonymity offered by social media platforms on the internet did not exist???? I have no doubt that 99 % would not have the guts to…….It proves that they are nothing more than a bunch of cowards. I hope they think about that the next time.” he added.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Fardeen would make a comeback to films with the sequel of No Entry. Director Anees Bazmee has hinted at the sequel, however he has not revealed the names of the actors in the sequel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 12: Latest News