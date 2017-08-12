Fardeen Khan and wife Natasha Madhavani blessed with baby boy

Fardeen Khan blessed with a boy. Fardeen Khan blessed with a boy.

Fardeen Khan and wife Natasha Madhavani were blessed with a baby boy on August 11. The actor took to his social media account and shared the news with his fans. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017.”

This is second baby of Fardeen and Natasha. Earlier, the couple became proud parents of a baby girl, who has been named Diani Isabella Khan. Fardeen got married to veteran actor Mumtaz’s daughter in 2005.

Recently, Fardeen also fell prey to body shaming. The actor, who was last seen in 2010 film Dulha Mill Gaya, was fat shamed on Twitter for excessive weight gain. However, the actor gave a befitting reply to his haters and also thanked his supporters.

He wrote, “Not ashamed neither shamed. Not offended. Not depressed. Not blind either. Am i happy?? Emphatically!!!! Infact, living the happiest chapter thus far with lbs to show for it.”

“I also want them to honestly answer to themselves a very relevant question. “would they still feel empowered to troll if the anonymity offered by social media platforms on the internet did not exist???? I have no doubt that 99 % would not have the guts to…….It proves that they are nothing more than a bunch of cowards. I hope they think about that the next time.” he added.

We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our son Azarius Fardeen Khan who was born on the 11th of August 2017. — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Fardeen would make a comeback to films with the sequel of No Entry. Director Anees Bazmee has hinted at the sequel, however he has not revealed the names of the actors in the sequel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd