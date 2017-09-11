Farah Khan: Song and dance culture in Bollywood is fading away

Farah Khan says the disappearing song and dance culture is both good and bad. Farah Khan says the disappearing song and dance culture is both good and bad.

Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan said the song and dance culture in Bollywood is fading away, which is both good and bad. Farah is Bollywood’s favourite choreographer with hit songs like “Ruk ja o dil deewane”, “Chaiyya chaiyya”, “Ek pal ka jeena”, “Idhar chala”, “Mahi ve”, “Munni badnaam hui” , “Sheila ki jawani” and “Baby ko bass pasand hai” under her belt. Talking about the scenario of dance in films today, Farah told PTI, “I think the whole song and dance thing is dwindling unless you are making a dance film. I don’t think it is there. The song culture is going away. Songs are played in the background.”

Farah, 52, said the lack of song and dance in films have an advantage as well as disadvantage. “Good in a way that the taste of people are changing and bad in the sense that our calling card as an industry was that we used to do song and dance numbers. And that is how we stayed ahead of Hollywood.” She said the prime reason for her to not choreograph songs nowadays is the lack of exciting offers. “Why do you think I have stopped choreographing? I don’t want to do same thing (in dance). Until and unless we do something new and radical in terms of musical then it is ok. I also get bored while watching such songs.”

Now old songs are being recreated in films like “Humma humma”, “Tamma tamma”, “Oonchi hai building” and others but the”Main Hoon Naa” helmer isn’t too excited about the revamped versions. When asked about recreating old songs, she said, “That is even worst. I think every song that they have recreated is worse than original. I don’t mind if they become better than the original, it is not as good as the original. And in every song there is a rap.” Meanwhile, Farah is excited about her upcoming TV show ‘Lip Sing Battle’, which is based on the successful international show, ‘Lip Sync Battle’. The show which will see renowned personalities from the world of Bollywood, television and sports, compete with each other in pairs in a dance battle while lip-syncing on iconic Hindi songs.

“For every show that I am offered, I don’t take up all. I felt this show is good for me and I am good for the show. It is a Jimmy Fallon franchise, so you need someone who is easy and pally with celebrities. It is fun to do.” Farah said she may have many friends in showbiz, it is not easy to get them as a jodi (pair) on the show. “It is never easy. A lot of people do come in but it is not easy to coordinate dates with both people and they should be comfortable with each other. Sometimes we want a guest appearance like for Karan Johar’s episode we had Priety Zinta as a guest, and then for Vishal Dadlani and Shaan, we had Bappi Lahiri.”

To be aired on Star Plus channel, ‘Lip Sing Battle’ will see celebrity pairs like Karan Johar-Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar-Arjun Kapoor, Shaan-Vishal Dadlani and others. “I would like to see exciting new pairs like Sania Mirza with Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan with Shilpa Shetty or Raveena Tandon or Jacqueline Fernandez and Shahid Kapoor. I would like to see Yuvraj Singh and Katrina Kaif,” Farah said.

“We are not getting the older generation, we arepaying tribute to them through the show. Like Farhan Akhtar did a song from ‘Karz’ and we would like to have Rishi Kapoor as guest.” She said the team is contemplating to rope in sports personalities to come on the show like Shikar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Sakshi Malik or people from music world like Raftaar and Badshah as well as television actors like Mouni Roy and Shabbir Ahuluwalia.

